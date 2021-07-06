Animal Kingdom season 5 video: Catch up now before the premiere!







The premiere of Animal Kingdom season 5 is finally under seven days away — can you believe that we’ve finally made it here? It’s been an incredibly long wait, and it would be more than understandable if you’ve forgotten a few things over the past few weeks.

With that very thing in mind, we’re happy to lend a helping hand in you playing a little catch-up! The video below serves as an opportunity to re-live some of the big moments from the first four seasons leading up to the season premiere. It takes you through the action, the drama, and of course the death of Smurf that set the foundation for everything moving forward.

When season 5 premieres, it’s fair to imagine that the Cody Boys are all still going to be reeling from what they’ve gone through with Smurf … but also fighting for her empire. They all think that they’re more than qualified of leading the pack from here on out, but is that really the case? Some of them could falter, and we absolutely think that many of them are going to fight.

We think that each character has their own side story going on, as well — J recently tried his best to live a double life, Pope got super mixed-up with Angela, Deran’s going through some major heartbreak over Adrian, and Craig recently became a father. These are all things that emotionally that are going to be on the table for them while dealing with jobs, heists, and more or less everything else that you’ve seen on Animal Kingdom over the years.

In just a matter of a few short days, we’ll be able to experience the journey all over again. We don’t know what’s coming around the bend, and that is a big part of what makes this show so exciting.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5?

Here's everything you need to know going into the Season 5 premiere of #AnimalKingdom THIS SUNDAY at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/70f1AoQCMZ — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) July 5, 2021

