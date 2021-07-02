Animal Kingdom season 5 photo: What is J up to?







As we prepare for the Animal Kingdom season 5 premiere airing on TNT in just over a week, why not get a better sense of what’s ahead?

We’ll be the first to admit that the above photo of J (Finn Cole) is not the most revealing in the world — yet, it seems as though he isn’t any worse for wear after the epic events of season 4. Remember that he is responsible for shooting Smurf, fulfilling a vow that he made seasons past. He now has a chance to step into more of a power position, but is anyone going to be willing to listen to him? Judging from J’s reaction in this photo alone, he may be responding cynically to a comment that one of the other characters made.

We know that in terms of capabilities, J is one of the biggest power players in this world. He’s ruthless in a way that Pope, Deran, and Craig are not, and he’ll be willing to get the job done even when a lot of other people are reluctant to. He’s dangerous in the field, and in that way it makes sense to have him leading certain jobs.

Yet, J also carries with him a key witness, and that’s something we want to see explored more in season 5: His lack of empathy. The world is often not black and white in the way that he often sees it, so over the course of the season there could be opportunities to explore that. Sometimes, it’s important to have emotions; otherwise, you may make a mistake you can’t walk back down the road.

