Big Brother 23: Attorney Xavier Prather means business in the game







From the moment we first saw Xavier Prather on the Big Brother 23 cast list and read up about him, our initial reaction was excitement. How could it not be? We’re talking here about someone who is smart, accomplished (he’s an attorney), athletic, and could prove to be a big player in the game.

We appreciate people who are coming into this house to play and play hard, and that seems to be what Xavier is willing to do.

The first thing that we know about Xavier is that he doesn’t care about winning competitions — instead, he’s just focused on playing the game smart. He will win when he has to, but wants to rely more on the social relationships in order to ensure that he stays. He’s not afraid to throw competitions, even if he could probably win a lot of them.

Probably what excites us the most about Xavier, though, is that he’s either a really big fan or he’s just done a TON of research. He references Big Brother 3 in his bio, and also celebrates the goodbye message that Britney Haynes gave to Mike Boogie. In general, anyone who says something nice about Britney deserves all the respect.

What makes Xavier stand out in the end is that we don’t get a lot of attorneys on Big Brother these days — in general, he doesn’t fall into the familiar archetypes. Maybe he’s a product of the new casting team but regardless of the reason, it’s easy to envision him making it really far.

