The Chi season 4 episode 7 spoilers: How will Kiesha move forward?







As we prepare for The Chi season 4 episode 7 airing on Showtime this weekend, it’s clear that Kiesha has a powerful story ahead. Deciding to get your baby back after first giving them up for adoption is no easy thing; there are a lot of emotions that go into it, and then there are a lot of challenges that come after the fact.

In looking towards the character’s future, it’s clear that this is not going to be a smooth ride for her — she can’t just avoid the past, and that of course includes the horrific way in which the child was conceived. In speaking on this subject per TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Justin Hillian had to say:

“Kiesha wants her baby … It’s one thing to want your baby. It’s another thing to have to raise a baby, particularly with all of the circumstances with which the baby was created. And she won’t always be able to ignore that fact.”

This will be a story that will likely last for however long The Chi lasts, so it won’t be something that fades into the background. The most important thing for Kiesha is that she is able to chase her inner peace and eventually find it. She may be able to get some of that through being a mother, even if everything started in such a painful manner.

As for how Kiesha would be able to get her baby back in the first place, Hillian notes that it’s more than allowed for the biological parent to reverse their decision within a limited amount of time. The show is not trying to stretch reality with this storyline at all; instead, they are painting a particular reality to how things sometimes happen.

