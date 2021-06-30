The Chi season 4 episode 7 spoilers: What’s next for Emmett, Tiff?







Want to get a better sense of what’s next on The Chi season 4 episode 7? We have another new episode set to come on July 11 after a one-week delay. (Showtime doesn’t want to burn an episode over the Fourth of July holiday and honestly, we understand that.)

So what’s going to be coming up after the show comes back on the air? Think in terms of new challenges for Jamal and Kevin — plus, a deeper dive into where things are for Emmett and Tiff. These two have gone through a LOT this season already when it comes to defining their relationship, and we have to say now that it’s far from over. Be prepared for more new directions in episode 7.

Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the newly-released synopsis below courtesy of the network:

Emmett and Tiff explore new things as a couple. Trig tries to counsel Jamal when he reaches his breaking point. Imani takes care of the trap house for good. Kevin journeys to the West Side with a new friend. Papa teaches Jake how to woo his lady. Nina and Dre throw Kiesha an impromptu party.

So how much story is left this season? We are past the halfway point this season, so there are four more episodes that will stretch deeper into the summer. We hope that there’s some good stuff coming for Kiesha across those (she deserves it), but also a chance to see a few unexpected stories.

Also, how much further are we going to take things with Douda? We had that big reveal about his shooting in episode 6, and a lot of the motives for that were tied into stuff we’ve seen over the past several years.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Chi

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 4 episode 7?

What do you think we’ll see in general before the season wraps up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around to get some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







