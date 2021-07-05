The Resident season 5: When will filming begin with Matt Czuchry, cast?







The Resident season 5 could kick off tomorrow and we’d all be thrilled — but unfortunately, that’s not happening. Instead, we’re going to be in a holding pattern for a while to see what’s coming up for the medical drama. We’ve heard about a behind-the-scenes promotion, but not all that much in terms of the story at large.

Is something going to change soon? It seems that way, at least in the form of season 5 kicking off production! The show will start filming this month in the Atlanta area, which will give Matt Czuchry and the rest of the cast well over two months to get some stories together before the show returns — and that’s just assuming that we get a late September/early October premiere date. For the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed as of this writing.

As for what we’re going to be seeing when season 5 returns, a big priority will likely be showing Conrad and Nic as parents — they’re entering this new phase of their lives and there’s an innate sense of excitement that goes along with that. Yet, there are also stresses and challenges given their busy jobs and all of the responsibilities that come along with that. Chastain itself is changing, so seeing the hospital transition should prove to have its ups and downs.

Also, we imagine that season 5 is going to be a huge one for the Raptor — it has to be. We think he’s the sort of guy who had all of these exciting plans for a future with Mina and now, she’s gone. What is he going to do now? How will that sadness impact his job? We know that AJ is not the sort of guy to show a lot of emotion while he’s working, but this will be tough.

