The Resident season 5 spoilers: Dr. Leela Devi is sticking around!

As first reported by Deadline, Anuja Joshi has been promoted to series regular for her role of Dr. Leela Devi on the Fox drama. She was seen throughout the end of season 4, and built up a relationship with Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) that blossomed at the end of the season. The site notes that there are plans to explore this romance more in season 5, and that makes some sense given that we’ve seen Devon take some time to get through what happened with him in his past.

Of course, The Resident is not just a show about romantic relationships — this promotion also signifies that we’ll see more of Dr. Devi on the job. She can be a role model out there for viewers with dyslexia, and she’s also determined to find solutions to any medical problem thrown her way.

The big problem right now when it comes to The Resident is simply having to wait a while in order to see it. It is on Fox’s schedule for the fall, so that means you’ll probably have a chance to see it in September or October as opposed to January — we know that it was a really long wait for it this past season due to the global health crisis. We’re excited to explore Conrad and Nic as parents, and also continue to see how AJ is adapting without having Mina around. We know that’s not going to be an easy transition for him based on how he felt for her.

