The Republic of Sarah episode 5 spoilers: Laws and consequences







Next week The Republic of Sarah episode 5 is going to air and to the surprise of no one, a new struggle arrives in Greylock!

One of the things that we’re seeing with this show is a pattern — within each episode, Sarah leans that it’s SO much harder running her independent nation than she first thought. Or, maybe she recognized it’d be hard, but not in this particular way. What makes this show work is that despite the pattern, there is something so compelling about the idea. It feels reasonably new and refreshing to watch — especially on a network like The Cw that tends to often dabble more in supernatural and science-fiction fare.

Below, we’ve got the full The Republic of Sarah episode 5 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

LIKE IT OR NOT – With Lydon’s workers causing problems, Sarah (Stella Baker) drafts an executive order to help protect Greylock’s residents, but her new law leaves one of their own facing consequences instead. Grover (Ian Duff) introduces Danny (Luke Mitchell) to a new friend, but they have more in common than Danny realizes. Maya (Izabella Alvarez) feels abandoned by everyone in her life, but Luis (guest star Salvatore Antonio) proves he’s in her corner. Meanwhile, AJ (Nia Holloway) ignores Corinne’s (Hope Lauren) advice when it comes to her relationship status. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Kevin A. Garnett (#105). Original airdate 7/12/2021. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Beyond of course big developments in the story, one other thing we want to see on The Republic of Sarah soon is some element of ratings stability. Unfortunately, we’ve seen total viewership slide for the past three episodes — it’d be nice to see something change there sooner rather than later!

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Republic of Sarah

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Republic of Sarah episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







