The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Wells Adams on group date chaos







Tonight’s The Bachelorette episode 5 is going to contain a frustrating longstanding tradition: Group dates that involve some sort of rough housing that almost always turns into an injury.

Why do producers create these types of dates every season? It’s simple: The like the visual of guys fighting each other to impress the woman they love and if someone gets hurt then they have a TV moment. This season, the group date we are looking at is courtesy of something called a “Bash Ball Battle,” which sounds on paper like it’s some sort of extreme dodgeball.

Check out our most-recent The Bachelorette review below! Remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube as we post new Bachelorette videos every Monday night.

In order to better make the date into somewhat of an event, there is a special guest turning up here in former contestant-turned Bachelor Nation personality Wells Adams. Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine, he indicates that from the start, Katie Thurston’s guys are going to be aggressive trying to make their statement on the date:

“Everyone was coming in a little heated and stressed out … I think they let some of their aggression out on the date — maybe a little more than they really needed to.”

The previews suggest that at some point during the date there’s going to be a medical emergency. Shocking, right? Hardly, and that’s why we wonder why we don’t see more guys straight-up refuse to do this sort of date. You obviously want to participate and try to have fun with it, but at the same time, you don’t want to get hurt in the process for no reason. There are SO many other ways to impress someone like Katie, who probably doesn’t want to see her men get hurt.

Related – Watch a sneak peek for tonight’s The Bachelorette themed around Katie and Andrew S.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 5 tonight?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! We’ll have more coverage later tonight! (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







