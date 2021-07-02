The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: New Katie, Andrew S. date details!







On Monday night’s The Bachelorette episode 5 you’ll have a chance to see Andrew S. in the spotlight, as he’s getting his first one-on-one date with Katie Thurston!

From the very first night, it was clear that this was only a matter of time. The two have one of the best relationships on the show right now — we wouldn’t have him at the same place as Michael or Greg at the moment, but it’s clear that they have a natural chemistry and good rapport. They’ve got the foundation; now, they just have to build upon it! Luckily, that is what their date seems to be by and large about.

In a new sneak peek over at E! News, you can get a reasonably good sense of what lies ahead for the two. Their date is set in the dark, and they’ll be spending some time working together in order to pull down envelopes. Each one of them contains a question, and there’s a chance in here for them to get to know each other better.

The truth is that we’ve seen SO many corny dates in the history of the franchise, but this one has some actual romantic vibes to it! It feels like a perfect environment for the two to flirt, open up to each other, and understand better why they are compatible. Hopefully, it will also be a nice distraction from a lot of the drama of the house, though we recognize already that Andrew likes to avoid as much of that as possible anyway. (Hence, that conversation he had with Tre.)

