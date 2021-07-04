





Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? For everyone out there interested in an answer or a look towards the future, we’re happy to help within this piece.

The first order of business we have here, though, is getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode airing on the network tonight. As for the reason why, it’s twofold — today is the Fourth of July, and last week was the finale anyway. Even if there was another new episode left in the show’s order, there’s almost a 0% chance that they are releasing it on a day like this when there are so many other things going on.

We know that there are a couple of different things cemented already about season — starting with the exits of Commander Kane and Kate. There’s also a lingering mystery brought on by the end of the season 2 finale — the possibility of Poison Ivy or the Penguin making an appearance in this world.

Do we recognize that these two villains are more iconic for being adversaries of Batman than Batwoman? Sure, but we honestly don’t mind some of these iconic foes jumping between the two. The only Batman villain who feels like he should be 100% exclusive to the Dark Knight is the Joker. Otherwise, we’d be happy to see what the show does with these characters. We don’t think there’s any guarantee that the producers choose to include them right away but after that cliffhanger, it’d feel almost like a betrayal if they do not surface at all.

If there is one other part of season 3 that feels at this point inevitable, it’s the idea of getting to learn more about Ryan Wilder’s mother. Much like with Poison Ivy and Penguin, we did get a clue near the end of the finale that something more was coming.

