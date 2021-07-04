When Calls the Heart season 9: Filming start date officially confirmed







We’ve known for a little while now that When Calls the Heart season 9 filming would be happening this month, but it’s nice to have an official date!

In a new post on Twitter, show executive producer Brian Bird confirmed that on July 21, work on the new season will be underway in British Columbia. This is a very comfortable time for production to begin, largely in that it gives the cast and crew plenty of time to work before some of the cooler temperatures come in across the province. It also allows a Christmas Special to be ready by the end of the year, should producers decide to go that route.

So is this post confirmation that we’ll actually see behind-the-scenes teases from the cast on that day? Nothing is guaranteed. While this is a fun day for a lot of Hearties out there, it’s also a day of work for the people on set. Their primary focus will probably be kicking off the season, though we hope to have a few nuggets here and there.

When Calls the Heart tends to do a pretty good job of keeping things hush-hush on their set during the season, but we’re sure that at some point, a few more teases will creep in as to what’s coming up. Maybe that will include casting news; or, maybe it will be a few story points.

We’re sure that at least some of season 9 will be promoted with Elizabeth and Lucas’ relationship at the center, but remember that Hope Valley is a community full of interesting people and emotional stories. We hope that we’ll hear about all of them pretty early on when the series returns. (Remember that, at least for now, we expect season 9 proper to premiere in the first couple of months of 2022.)

