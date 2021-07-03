When Calls the Heart season 9: The case for another Christmas Special







Is there going to be a When Calls the Heart Christmas Special leading into season 9? We know that there’s a lot of hope for one! These episodes tend to be highly-rated for the Hallmark Channel, and of course serve as a great springboard for the upcoming season.

With that being said, we know that there are also some pretty prominent cases both for and against it.

Let’s start things off here with the biggest reason to be excited about the idea: The tradition that goes into these. Watching Christmas Specials on December 25 is far more popular in the UK than it is here in America, but these events prove that they can draw huge numbers. In terms of dollars and cents, it makes sense for Hallmark to want one. It mostly comes down to whether or not the right story is there. If there is one, you gotta make this happen, right?

We suppose if there is one real reason not to do a special, it’s that you could get two more episodes in season 9 proper. That’s why season 8 had twelve episodes as opposed to the typical ten — it’s either one or the other. Given the specific story that When Calls the Heart was telling last year with Elizabeth, Nathan, and Lucas, we understood part of the decision to not do a special last year — the health crisis may have also played a role in that.

Now? We think it’s a little bit of a different situation, and it’s certainly one where we’d like to see a special happen. You have a lot of story to explore in terms of Elizabeth & Lucas, whether or not Henry and Carson come back, and what the future holds for Nathan. That’s without even mentioning any holiday cheer or the opportunity this would present moving into a season 9.

So personally, we’re all for a Christmas Special this year — but we understand why some out there could disagree.

Do you want to see a When Calls the Heart Christmas Special leading into season 9?

