The Rookie season 4: Are we closing in on the start of filming?







The Rookie season 4 is already on the schedule for ABC this fall, and beyond just that, we know the cast will be back to work soon!

While things are always subject to change behind-the-scenes, all current indications are that Nathan Fillion and the remainder of the cast will kick off season 4 this month. That means that by the time we get around to September/October, there will be a lot of opportunities for episodes to air and we can hit the ground running.

To say that The Rookie season 3 had an unorthodox season is an understatement like no other. Filming was dramatically delayed due to the global health crisis and beyond just that, we also saw some other bumps in the road along the way. It was a smaller episode order, but still an enormous cliffhanger with Lopez captured right before her wedding!

The first order of business within the season 4 premiere is going to be seeing whether or not Angela makes it out of this situation in one piece — we don’t envision there being all that much of a time just, at least at first. From there, the story could evolve a little bit more into seeing how Nolan and the rest of the main characters look ahead — for many of them, there are some huge decisions that need to be made when it comes to their future. We’ll have to wait and see how a lot of that unravels over time, since we do think that a few different stories are going to be ongoing.

When could we see the first official promo?

If we had to guess, the fair assumption is that it will turn up at some point in early September — there isn’t much of a viable reason for them to wait beyond then…

