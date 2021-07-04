Animal Kingdom season 5 spoilers: Tying up Smurf loose ends







Animal Kingdom season 5 is poised to premiere on TNT in just one week! Isn’t it easy to be excited for it at this point?

By far, this is the longest wait that we’ve ever had to check out the series — it’s been over two years now since season 4 premiered, and we know already that there are a number of things that have changed in terms of the story. Take, for example, the oh-so-simple fact that Smurf is dead. This singular event is going to cast an extremely wide shadow over everything else in this world and ultimately, it’s impossible for it not to.

Do you want to make sure you get video updates on Animal Kingdom all season long? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’re going to have weekly updates throughout the season and you won’t want to miss them.

Within the early episodes of season 5, one of the priorities for these characters will inevitably be seeing how they handle the aftermath of what happened. How will they each cope with death, or trying up some of her remaining loose ends? The second episode of the season is entitled “What Remains” and, ironically, Smurf’s actual remains could be in part a focus of it. For some more details, just take a look at the attached comments:

As Pope handles Smurf’s remains, Craig and Renn balance their old lives with being new parents; J finds a new job through an old contact, and Deran can’t outrun his past with Adrian.

Even though a long time has passed in the real world since Animal Kingdom was last on the air, you read that and it’s fairly obvious that not much time at all as passed for these characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you most want to see on Animal Kingdom season 5, especially when it comes to how the show deals with Smurf’s death?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







