Blue Bloods season 12 premiere spoilers: Who is returning?







Is the upcoming Blue Bloods season 12 premiere going to feature some familiar faces? It's a given that you'll be seeing many of the Reagans, but what about everyone else?

Within this piece, there’s at least one more name we can confirm to be a part of the first episode — and the information comes courtesy of the writer herself.

In the comments of her recent post on Instagram, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor made it clear that D.A. Crawford will be featured in the first episode alongside Erin and Anthony, which means more than likely that there will be some conflict that plays out between the three of them. We’re not going to act even remotely surprised by this, largely because we saw Crawford butt heads with Bridget Moynahan’s character often in season 11. It legitimately felt for a while like she was going to get the position and with that in mind, we’re still somewhat surprised that it didn’t end up happening. (We still think it could eventually…)

For those who are hoping for the return of another notable name in Jack Boyle, rest assured he will be back eventually! Siobhan confirmed as much, but also noted that it won’t be in the premiere. As we discussed recently, it makes sense for us to see a little more of Peter Hermann given that Younger is now officially over.

There is no firm premiere date as of yet for Blue Bloods season 12, but if we had to guess, it will be back near the end of September. We think that CBS would like to return their fall schedule to roughly what it was before the global health crisis knocked everything out of whack.

