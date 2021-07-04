Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular 2021 start time, lineup







For anyone out there who is curious about the 2021 Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, rest assured — we have you covered! There are a few different things to be excited about this year, and let’s start things off with this: The show is airing starting at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. It will run for two hours, and will feature everything from fun segments to musical performances and, of course, plenty of fireworks. Consider this your way to celebrate the holiday without having to go outside and be among the chaos.

Want to get a number of details all about what’s coming tonight? Then we suggest taking a look below at the official press release for the event:

Renée Elise Goldsberry, a Tony and Grammy Award winner and star of Peacock’s “Girls5eva,” and Ryan Eggold, star of NBC’s “New Amsterdam,” will host the “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular.”

Blake Shelton is set to perform during the Independence Day broadcast. The Grammy-nominated entertainer begins his “Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour” on Aug. 18.

Jonas Brothers will also join the performer lineup. The Grammy-nominated band will be perform a medley of hits and be joined by special guest Marshmello for a performance of their new song, “Leave Before You Love Me.”

For the first time in Macy’s Fireworks broadcast history, a spectacular drone light show will be featured. During the Jonas Brothers’ performance, 350 drones will be included to honor Team USA as they prepare to depart for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. The drones will collectively symbolize the unity and strength of Team USA – meeting together for the first time in the sky before Team USA gathers on the ground in Tokyo.

You can’t be altogether surprised that there is a lot of NBCUniversal synergy throughout the show — the Olympics are going to be broadcast on NBC starting later this month and both New Amsterdam and Girls5eva are among their own properties. The more that they can be festive and promote their own stuff, the more that they’re going to!

If the Macy’s special is not your personal cup of tea, just remember that there is also a big event airing on CNN, and then also A Capitol Fourth over on PBS. You have options this Fourth of July!

