The Bachelorette episode 5 video: Hunter tells Katie about his kids!







Is Hunter starting to become a serious contender for Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette? We know that he at least wants to be!

The sneak peek below (via Extra) is the latest preview we have for Monday night’s new episode, and it’s one that shows Hunter taking another step in his relationship. He’s decided to introduce Katie to “dad Hunter,” and that includes showing off photos of his kids.

Hunter tells Katie that talking about his kids is not something that he does on a regular basis, and it’s a sign of how serious he is taking this process. This choice of words is important, given that Katie has grown frustrated as of late with guys like Thomas who are supposedly there for the “wrong reasons.”

Is Hunter going to be the one for Katie? That’s where things get a little more complicated. While we’ve gotten assorted interviews from him all season long, he hasn’t been front and center for all that much of the action this season. He’s been a participant rather than the focus, and while Katie does have some nice things to say in a confessional in this sneak peek, she never explicitly mentions Hunter by name. You can take this as somewhat of a sign that this was plucked from another moment over the course of the night.

While Hunter may be a contender, we still don’t see enough in here that tells us he will go the distance. We’ll have to see what awaits us in the remainder of the episode.

Do you think that Hunter could be a major contender entering The Bachelorette episode 5?

