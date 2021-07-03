The Bachelorette episode 5 video: The Blake Moynes gossip begins







To the surprise of no one, a good chunk of The Bachelorette episode 5 is going to revolve around Blake Moynes. How in the world can it not?

At the end of episode 4, Katie Thurston decided to allow Blake into the competition, understanding full well that doing this could upset the metaphorical apple-cart that is her season. There are going to be guys who are not thrilled with this decision. They’ve been there from the very beginning; understandably, they don’t want someone turning up out of nowhere and taking the attention from what they’re building.

In the video below, you can get a good look at how some of the guys seemingly feel about Blake — there are already rumors coming out of the woodwork! Now, it’s possible that some of these interview snippets are being shown out of context (what, you’re saying that The Bachelorette can manipulate its edit? Shocker!), but we do think Blake being there is going to cause the competition to escalate to a different level. These guys are not going to want someone to take the spotlight from them for any part of the season, or make their own chance at getting a rose threatened.

There is reason to be threatened over Blake being there — it is clear already that he and Katie have good chemistry together, and we don’t know if the guys will find out that he communicated a little bit with her before the season in DMs. (There’s also the little scene in the promo of the two of them kissing…) We don’t think she would’ve brought him in unless she really thought there was something there — why risk the drama otherwise?

Where do you think things are going to go moving into The Bachelorette episode 5?

