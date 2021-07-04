Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, July 4, 2021?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? Would HBO really consider a new episode on Independence Day? We’ll dive into that subject within, alongside what the schedule for the series looks like over the next month.

If only feels appropriate that we kick this article off with some of the bad news, so here we go. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of Last Week Tonight poised to arrive on the network tonight; not only that, but we are now in the midst of the longest hiatus we’ve had all season long. There are no episodes poised to arrive on the network until we get around to Sunday, July 25.

So why such a long wait? For those of you who have watched Last Week Tonight with regularity, this shouldn’t come as all that much of a surprise. There is often an extended hiatus that takes place at some point in the middle of the summer, and it gives the writers and Oliver a chance to regroup before the next batch of episodes leads you into the fall.

We know that there are often some strong reactions to these hiatuses, with some out there accusing Last Week Tonight of being lazy when other late-night shows air four or five nights a week. These claims are often baseless, since comparing this show to a Tonight Show is a false equivalency. The segments on Last Week Tonight are thoroughly researched and take a good bit of time in order to piece together. Meanwhile, a network talk show doesn’t have to plan out their monologues and segments in anywhere close to the same way.

While you wait for the show to return, don’t be surprised if there are a few web-only exclusives that turn up here and there. After all, we’ve certainly seen them turn up in the past!

Related – Be sure to get some other coverage of Last Week Tonight right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Week Tonight when it does return a little later this month?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Tonight is our last episode until July 25th! Which is a long time, sure. But we’ll be using the time wisely, to craft our next batch of shows for you by hand! (Wearing gloves and taking all proper hygiene precautions, of course.) — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) June 27, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







