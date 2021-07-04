Big Brother 23: CBS airs new promo featuring houseguests







With the premiere of Big Brother 23 coming to CBS on Wednesday night, we are starting to get a sense of how the network is promoting it!

It’s certainly true that it’s taking a lot of time for the promotional material to start coming out. Yet, we at least have a new promo (see below) featuring a few of the houseguests. Kyland and Travis are the only two who get a chance to speak, but you do get a chance to see both Dereks and a few other people throughout.

There is almost nothing different about this promo to what we’ve seen the show do over the years with newbie seasons — they have a way of doing things that inherently they like. Why change it up? Clearly, this is something that they’ve put a lot of thought into and are fairly hesitant to shake up. They recognize that the diehard fans who watch for strategy and gameplay are going to be there, and instead they’re marketing more towards people who want to have a little bit of summer fun. Since this show airs alongside Love Island USA, we understand that further.

Hopefully, there will be some longer previews soon featuring the cast and to go along with that, we’re still crossing our fingers for a house tour. Since we are only a few days away from the premiere now, you better believe that the content is going to start rolling into overdrive. Let’s hope for a season full of big moves, humor, and fun relationship-building. (No, we don’t mean showmances when we say this.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: CBS.)

