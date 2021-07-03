Big Brother 23: Is a house reveal & tour still happening?







We’re a handful of days away from Big Brother 23, and it does still feel like there’s a lot of missing information. Did we get the cast reveal? Sure, but we still have a lot of other things to look forward to.

Want a taste of some of them? Well, think along the lines of cast interviews or a house tour. These are Big Brother traditions! Yet, we haven’t heard all that much about either one of them just yet.

Rest assured, though, that a house tour is in fact coming! In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official account confirmed that — and personally, we think that it’d turn up on either Monday or Tuesday. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for it to come on July 4, as CBS will want to make the most of whatever they are showing off.

Are BB House Tours mostly inconsequential? Sure, and we already know a little bit about the “Beach meets Las Vegas” theme that production is going with. We do still care about this stuff, though, since it 1) what we’ll be looking at on the feeds all season and 2) sometimes, you get a clue as to what a future twists will be just by looking at it. From what we’ve seen early on with the teams and the upcoming Wildcard Competition, it does feel like the show is going to be leaning more into these twists this season. Whether or not you like that as a fan, though, is a completely different question.

What do you want to see featured in the Big Brother 23 house tour?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

