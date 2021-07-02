Big Brother 23: CBS posts tiny videos featuring the cast!







We now know the full cast for Big Brother 23, so where are some of the interviews with them? We know that’s something a lot of people are wondering, and we wish we had a good answer to it.

What we can at least tell you here is that CBS is posting new video footage featuring some of the new players over on their Instagram Stories, and you can learn a little more about them through there. (Key emphasis on the word “little.”)

The majority of these Instagram posts are following a basic script, with houseguests saying one positive or negative word that can be used to describe them. There are some surprises in the mix here — attorney Xavier uses “fun-loving,” which is probably good since his job itself is super-intimidating. Meanwhile, Christie says that “loud” is a negative thing, but we kinda think that being gregarious could help her in the early part of the game. (For some reason Travis already has his shirt off, even though he’s not even in the house as of yet.)

These videos do reinforce one of the things we like the most about this season right now: The diversity of people and personalities. There are a lot of players in the game this time who seem excited to be there, and are also eager to play the game. There are also a few who totally break through some of the archetypes that we’ve seen on this show time and time again. Given that it’s been two years since we’ve had a season featuring all-new players, we have to imagine that all of them are hungry to go in there and battle it out.

Remember that because these are Instagram Stories and will eventually disappear, you’re going to want to watch them sooner rather than later.

