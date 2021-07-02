Big Brother 23: What more are we expecting before premiere night?







Earlier today, CBS gave us something fantastic in the form of a Big Brother 23 cast reveal. Yet, there’s so much more to be excited for leading up to the premiere.

What’s confirmed at present? We have a live move-in, all-new players, feeds that should happen on night 1, and a team twist that could prevent huge alliances from the jump. (Well, the latter may not be a sure thing.) There are a couple more things that we’re sure CBS will unveil over the days ahead, so why not document those, as well?

First things first, how about preseason videos? For people out there who are new to the franchise, the network often hires an alum to come in and ask questions of the people entering the house. That gives us a chance to get to know them better and establish some favorites. Fingers crossed this still happens, though there is no exact timetable.

Also, prepare yourself for a house tour / some house photos. This is a time-honored tradition with this, even if it was scaled back significantly amidst the health crisis last year. We know already that there’s a “beachy Vegas” sort of theme this time around, so we’re expecting a house that is bright and colorful! We know that this is much more inconsequential than anything when it comes to the cast, but as live feeders, we end up staring at the house for a long period of time. It may as well look good in the process! (The Canadian version has a leg up on the stateside one in this department.)

What are you hoping to see through the rest of Big Brother 23?

