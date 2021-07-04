Is Good Witch new tonight on Hallmark Channel? Season 7 episode 8 talk







Is Good Witch new tonight on Hallmark Channel? Within this article, we’ll of course give you all the information you want on that subject.

Alas, not all of it can be considered great news. There is no new episode airing on the network tonight, with the reasoning for that being rather simple: It’s the Fourth of July! Traditionally, this is not a day where there is a wide array of television programming on other than holiday specials — and clearly, Hallmark does not want to run the risk of one of their most-popular shows losing viewers today. When the dust settles we more than understand that, even if we do wish we had a chance to check out some more episodes.

So what can you expect when Good Witch comes back on the air next week? It’s an episode that will be full of fun, but also be about romantic relationships and also a search for an amulet. For a few more details, be sure to check out the Good Witch season 7 episode 8 synopsis below:

Sam (Denton) is ready to return to work following his shoulder surgery but he and Cassie (Bell) don’t see eye-to-eye on the matter. Martha (Disher) organizes a surprise to celebrate her and Tom’s (Paul Miller, “Covert Affairs”) wedding anniversary and all their friends pair up to get in on the fun. Flower Universe tries to undercut Abigail’s (Power) business, but she won’t go down without a fight. Meanwhile, Joy (Barrell) wrestles with her anxieties about Zoey’s (Kyana Teresa, “Rising Suns”) job as a firefighter. Adam (Cavalheiro) helps Stephanie (Evans) fight for a coveted spot at the L’Academie des Friandises in Paris.

Fingers crossed that this week will serve as the only hiatus between now and the end of the season — which we’re still hoping won’t be the end of the series. We’ll need some official renewal news before too long!

