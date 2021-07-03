Survivor season 41 cast reveal: When could it officially happen?







How intense is the hype for Survivor season 41 in our mind? Let’s just say this — we’re gearing up for Big Brother and it’s somehow still there. That’s pretty rare!

Yet, this is what happens when we haven’t had a season in well over a year. By the time season 41 airs in either September or October (most likely), a good 15+ months will have passed since season 40 wrapped up and Tony Vlachos became the second ever two-time champion of the show.

So when will some more information about this season surface? Well odds are, you’ll be waiting for a while still. Because CBS does have Big Brother on the schedule for the foreseeable future, they won’t want to completely take away from what they have going with it in order to promote this show. If we had to guess, we’d say that come early September, the cast reveal will happen. This is around when it took place for Island of the Idols, the last season to air in the fall (and also a season we’d like to mostly forget).

At around that point is also when we’ll likely get official news about some of the twists that could be coming — though we hope there aren’t that many of them. Because of the long layoff we’d prefer more of a back-to-basics approach for the series. Sure, we’d love to see have an immunity idol here and there, but we don’t personally need the game to run amok with those plus Fire Tokens, advantages, and all sorts of other stuff. In the end, though, that’s up to Jeff Probst and the other producers. (Season 41 has already been filmed, so we’ll have to wait and see with this!)

