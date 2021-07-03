NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: What work is currently being done?







We know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is happening — but what work is being done in preparation for it?

For those of you hoping that filming is underway already, prepare to be disappointed. Production for this show usually starts a little bit later in the summer, and we’re not even factoring in last season’s delayed season into the equation. Hopefully we’ll have more news on production within the next few weeks!

At the moment, what we can confirm is that some set work is being done behind the scenes. In a recent post on Twitter last month (see below), production manager Rick Tunell noted that the production office is officially open. That means that there’s work being done to prepare the sets, locations, and props — basically, everything that needs to be done so that the cast and crew can hit the ground running for season 13.

As for the scripts, it’s fair to assume that the writers have been working on that for a little while — otherwise, there’d be very little for the production office to do! They need to know what sort of scenes and locations need to be set up.

The path to the premiere

We know that we’re at least two and a half months away from the premiere — or even when a lot of details are going to start coming out. Provided that the show is back in late September or early October, we’ll be happy to get a first promo in the middle of September.

There are a couple of important things we do know about the season already, beginning with the fact that Gerald McRaney is now a series regular! Kilbride could bring more stability to the team, given that Nell and Eric are both gone and it’s still unclear just how much Hetty we’re going to get.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

The NCISLA production office is open for Season 13. #ncisla pic.twitter.com/bZNAjLydSB — Rick Tunell (@rtunell) June 23, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







