Lucifer season 6: Could we see a full trailer later this year?







Given that so many of us blew through season 5 immediately, the anticipation is intense for Lucifer season 6. It’s even more so when you remember that the entire show has already been filming! We’re now just waiting for episodes to be perfected and for Netflix to issue a premiere date.

Unfortunately, there’s a good chance that we will be waiting a long time for that…

Have you watched our full video review of Lucifer season 5 part 2 yet? If not, be sure to check it out below! Once you do watch, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for some other updates — there is more coming this summer on shows like American Horror Story and Animal Kingdom. You don’t want to miss out!

We’ve seen already that Netflix has a real tendency to be super-patient when it comes to releasing new episodes of this show — they recognize fully that they don’t have to hurry things alone! This is one of their most-popular shows right now and when it’s gone, it’s gone. It doesn’t seem like they’re conjuring up a season 7.

At the moment, it’s our expectation that season 6 will launch at some point in the first half of 2022 — whether or not they release a trailer this year will depend a lot on when in 2022 they opt to launch it. If they go again for a start date in May, you probably shouldn’t expect much more through the remainder of the year. If they push a premiere date forward to January or February, it’s a little more likely that you will see something.

Because Netflix has such a huge amount of programming at their disposal, they have the benefit of patience. It’s not something that a lot of other streaming services can do. For Lucifer fans, this requires us to be more patient — yet, we have confidence that they will come up with the best start date in terms of getting a huge audience.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now

When do you want to see a Lucifer season 6 trailer?

Beyond just that, what do you want to see in it? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, remember to come around for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







