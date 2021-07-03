Blue Bloods season 12 filming: More news on when it begins!







We’re inching ever closer to Blue Bloods season 12 filming kicking off in New York City. As a matter of fact, we have more scoop on that right now!

Recently, we shared the title for the season 12 premiere courtesy of Siobhan Byrne O’Connor. Now, the writer/executive producer has offered up a little more information as well. In the comments of a new post on Instagram, O’Connor makes it clear that the cast starts filming the third week of July — in other words, we’re not that far out. The next couple of weeks will probably be spent preparing the sets, getting the cast back together, and making sure everything is good to go for production.

The cast starting work in the second half of July means that Blue Bloods is largely back to the same schedule that they had prior to the global health crisis delaying things last year. We’d love to think this opens the door for more episodes, but so far CBS has yet to confirm that.

When the cast and crew are back in production, we’re sure that at least one or two of them will share first looks on social media. While not every cast member frequently posts updates online, some do and that’s always fun to see things from their perspective. Feels like a peek behind the curtain!

There is no confirmed Blue Bloods season 12 premiere date as of yet, but our hope is that we end up seeing the show back either the last Friday of September (the CBS tradition pre-pandemic) or the first week of October. We’re sure that we will learn the premiere date over the next month or so. Some of the first real footage for what lies ahead should start to surface pretty early on in the fall.

What are you hoping to see right away on Blue Bloods season 12?

Be sure to share some of your early thoughts and theories in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







