Lovecraft Country season 2: Show EP on what could have been







Late yesterday, the shocking news was first revealed that Lovecraft Country is not returning to HBO for a season 2. The first season was a commercial and critical success — so why would the network move away from it? That’s something that we still don’t fully understand.

After seeing the latest tweet below from writer/executive producer Misha Green, we’re perhaps more confused than ever. This is a strong signal that there was a plan for what season 2 would be, despite there being no established source material like there was for the first season. Green had envisioned a story entitled Lovecraft Country: Supremacy, one that featured a divided United States of America at its core. It’s a highly ambitious idea, and we wonder if it would have featured any of the same characters as season 1.

One thing that is especially fascinating about Green’s tweet is the hashtag #noconfederate, which we think is a reference to a previously-planned show from Game of Thrones execs David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, one that HBO decided eventually move away from, as well.

Is there a chance for Lovecraft Country season 2 somewhere else? We’re of course curious if Amazon would put out feelers given their big-budget shows already on their roster — remember all of the money that they’re putting out there for the Lord of the Rings TV show. Unfortunately, Netflix seems to be more about canceling shows these days than picking them up. HBO already had financials reasons to pick the show back up due to their ties with studio Warner Bros. TV, but that wasn’t enough to get a green light for season 2. If we had to guess, we imagine that network executives simply felt satisfied enough with a season 1 — they didn’t feel a strong impulse to bring the show back for another metaphorical kick at the can.

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

