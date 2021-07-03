Snowfall season 5: Damson Idris will serve as a producer







You’ll of course continue to see Damson Idris star as Franklin Saint on Snowfall season 5, but now, there’s another credit being added to his name, as well.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Idris is going to serve as a producer on the upcoming season of the show. It’s a tremendous achievement for him, and we imagine that this will lead to him having far more involvement in matters behind the scenes. It’s also something we tend to see for actors once they get a handful of seasons into a show’s run — one other recent example of this is Outlander crediting Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as producers moving into season 5.

As we prepare for season 5 of this particular show, we do have questions aplenty about Franklin’s future. In a lot of ways, it seems like his business is on tenuous ground — and that’s without even mentioning the possibility that Reed a.k.a. Teddy may end up being responsible for the death of his father (that’s at least what we think is going to happen). We’ve seen just how ruthless he can be, and he may decide to tap into that now more than ever.

So long as Damson continues to steer this series in the direction it’s currently going, it’s pretty easy to feel psyched. You can make the argument that season 4 creatively the strongest year that the show has had to date — it was smart, focused, action-packed, and you really saw consequences to some of these characters’ actions.

