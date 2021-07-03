Country Comfort, The Crew, Mr. Iglesias and Bonding canceled at Netflix







Clearly, Netflix decided to wait until pretty late on a Friday night to unleash their red wedding, and try to avoid the news cycle in doing so. How else do you explain the timing on this one?

According to TVLine, the streaming service has decided to cancel four of their prominent comedies in Country Comfort, The Crew, Mr. Iglesias and Bonding. Why make these choices, especially all at once? It’s a sign that Netflix may be moving more away semi-traditional comedies, or shows that you could at least find on network TV. It’s an interesting move given the incredible success that they had with both Fuller House and The Ranch, but maybe those shows proved to be the exception more so than the rule.

Ultimately, what we are seeing across the board is that sitcoms or sitcom-like comedies are becoming a dying breed. The Big Bang Theory and Modern Family represented in a way the last monster hits in this genre and now, we’re seeing things niche down a little bit more. Is Cobra Kai all of a sudden the most viable comedy on TV? That may be a hot take, but it’s easy to make an argument for it based on the enthusiasm that is around it every year. (Let’s just hope that season 4 is not the final one for it.)

What’s especially interesting with these cancellations is just how many big names were involved. You had Gabriel Iglesias, Kevin James, Eddie Cibrian, Katharine McPhee, and more — you would probably like to imagine you could make a big hit work with these sort of actors involved! It’s a shame in that sense that it just couldn’t happen.

While it’s possible that one of these four shows could eventually end up at another network, it’s hard to feel altogether optimistic at this given point in time.

What do you think about Netflix canceling Country Comfort, The Crew, Mr. Iglesias and Bonding?

Which one of these are you the most upset about? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

