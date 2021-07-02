NCIS season 19: Do we need to see Pam Dawber back as Marcie?







We know that we are getting Mark Harmon back on NCIS season 19, even if it only seems to be for a small handful of episodes. With both that and the cliffhanger storyline in mind, it begs the following question: Are we also going to get more of Pam Dawber?

Harmon’s real-life wife played the character of Marcie Warren over the course of four season 18 episodes and through the end of her arc, she and Gibbs were collaborating on a case involving a potential serial killer. This may have been the person responsible for blowing up the boat in the closing minutes of the finale — maybe Gibbs was getting a little too close for someone’s liking?

Given that there wasn’t a whole lot of closure when it comes to Marcie’s case at the end of the season 18 finale, it does make sense for Dawber to make at least one more appearance as the character. Maybe she can help Gibbs resolve what’s going on — though we’ve also heard conspiracy theories already that she may have been somewhat involved. Either way, it does feel like there’s a good bit to unpack here!

We don’t think that Marcie as a character is going to be directly involved in Gibbs stepping away from the show and the team a little bit more — we just haven’t known her long enough. Yet, she clearly had a purpose at the end of season 18 and based on what happened, it makes sense to have her back. It could be the resolution of all of this that leads to Gibbs contemplating his future and figuring out, once and for all, what he wants to do moving forward.

