Dynasty season 4 episode 10 return date: Does Fallon need help?

At one point, it did seem as though the network was planning to release this upcoming episode (entitled “I Hate to Spoil Your Memories”) next week. However, that is officially no longer the plan. Instead, we’re going to be waiting until Friday, July 16 in order to see what is next. (Next week, The CW is airing a special broadcast of the HBO Max – Gossip Girl reboot at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.)

So will this episode be worth the wait? It at least is going to be jam-packed full of content as Fallon realizes she’s in a desperate situation. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and you’ll get a chance to see some of that play out courtesy of Jeff.

To get some more news all about that, or some relationship drama involving Kirby, Oliver, and Adam, be sure to view the full Dynasty season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

A GIRL’S GOTTA DO WHAT A GIRL’S GOTTA DO – As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) prepares for the Fallon Unlimited IPO, she and Liam (Adam Huber) make some startling discoveries and call in the one person who can help – Jeff (Sam Adegoke). Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) commit to making new memories, with Blake unaware of the reason why Cristal is suddenly so adventurous. Meanwhile, Kirby (Maddison Brown) continues her modeling assignment with Oliver (guest star Luke Cook) as Adam (Sam Underwood) becomes increasingly jealous, and Anders (Alan Dale) very suspicious. Also starring Robert C. Riley and Rafael de la Fuente (#410). The episode was written by Elaine Loh and directed by Ayoka Chenzira. Original airdate 7/16/2021

While Dynasty’s timeslot companion in Charmed may be ending soon for the season, rest assured there is plenty more coming from the Carringtons all summer long. Be sure to set your DVR accordingly. (Based on the live ratings for this show, we have to assume most are watching after the fact…)

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 4 episode 10?

Are you bummed to be waiting two weeks in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

