Trying season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+? The latest

For the time being, let’s start things off with what is known: There are going to be some more episodes coming down the road! Prior to season 2 even arriving on the streaming service, the BBC co-production got itself an official season 3 order. This is something that Apple is clearly trying to push with a number of their series at the moment and there’s a pretty-good reason for it. Because they are still fairly early on in the streaming game, you want to ensure that people stick with you! One of the worst things that any network wants is a reputation for canceling a lot of their stuff too fast. It’s something that we’ve seen both Syfy and Freeform hit with massively in the past, and even Netflix has developed a little bit of a tendency to cancel shows as of late.

Beyond brand loyalty, we do think there is another reason for the early renewal here with Trying — the chance that it could ensure a season 3 at some point in 2022. It always takes a little bit of time in order to put a show like this together, whether it be from the vantage point of writing scripts to ensuring that the cast and crew are all together to film. With the health crisis winding down, this does mean that there will be potentially fewer delays in getting new episodes off the ground.

Once there is a little more news to report on here with the future of Trying, we’ll be sure to share it. Just know that the story is far from over at present.

