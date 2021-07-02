Power Book III: Raising Kanan video: Mekai Curtis, cast on what’s ahead







With the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan coming a little later this month, why not hear from the cast themselves all about it?

Luckily, Starz has the perfect connect for you courtesy of the video below! In this, you can see Mekai Curtis (who is playing the title character), Omar Epps, and many other actors talk about stepping into this world. They get into their characters, stepping back in time to the 1990’s, and what makes this show so interesting overall. One of the most interesting words we hear used to describe Raising Kanan is “unexpected” — that’s a pretty clear signal that you don’t have all the answers in advance, right? That’s always the concern with a show like this — that because it’s a prequel, it may not be as inherently interesting as something with an undefined future.

Have you watched our full video review of the Power Book II: Ghost finale yet? If not, we strongly suggest that you take a look at that below! Once you watch, you’re really gonna want to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s where we will have reviews for the entirety of Raising Kanan after it premieres! You’re not going to want to miss any of that, right?

The more we see about Raising Kanan, the more excited we become about the attention to detail, the cast enthusiasm, and really the whole world that’s been created. We had concerns early on about it being a prequel, especially for a character who died some time ago in the Power canon. Yet, we’re starting to wonder whether some of these characters could be included in other editions of the franchise in present-day. If you are franchise creator Courtney Kemp, why not continue to find ways to shock us all?

Related – Be sure to catch some other news on Raising Kanan, including a recent teaser

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COURTNEY KEMP (@courtneyakemp)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







