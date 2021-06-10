Power Book III: Raising Kanan trailer: ‘Every end has a beginning’







Today Starz unveiled a new look at Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and if you love this franchise, you’re probably gonna be thrilled.

Below, you can watch a new, full-length trailer for lies ahead, and it gives you a pretty clear indicator of the early days of Kanan Stark’s life. He was raised on the south side of Jamaica, Queens, and in 1991, he’s doing everything that he can to make it big. His mother Raq is a major player in the streets and he’s eager to be taken under her wing. Through much of the first season, you’ll see his origin story — or as the end of the trailer puts it, “every end has a beginning.”

For some more specifics, check a look at the network’s official description:

When we catch up with Kanan here, he is the fifteen-year-old only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. Much like the original “Power,” “Raising Kanan” explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister.

In an increasingly fractious world, family often feels like the only refuge from all the divisiveness and discord and yet, at the same time, we often discover that it is those closest to us who betray us and our values most. The first season of “Raising Kanan” is an exploration of these betrayals, the secrets and lies that accompany them and the ways in which they fester, metastasize and ultimately erupt.

The overarching theme of this first season is, “You reap what you sow.” In other words, actions have consequences; betrayals are always uncovered; secrets are inevitably revealed; chickens come home to roost. Every character in “Raising Kanan” is hiding something. From the world, from each other, from themselves. And as our story unfolds, they each will have to grapple with the unintended and destructive consequences of the information they’ve hidden and withheld.

The fact that it mentions the “first season” suggests that the plan is for this to be no limited series; there’s a lot more story to dive into! Creatively, the #1 challenge could be finding a way to build suspense in a story when you know how it eventually ends. We know (spoiler alert for the original Power) that Kanan eventually dies; but what about everyone else in this world? We’d love to actually see a few of these Raising Kanan characters at some other point down the road.

Rest assured, there’s a lot to look forward to here — this is Power, and there’s something exciting about getting the franchise’s first-ever period piece.

What are you most excited to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

