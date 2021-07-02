Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3 hopes dim; cast contracts expire







The road to a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3 just got a little more challenging.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the options on all of the show’s main cast members expired this week and there was no extension given. What does this mean? Studio Lionsgate sees the writing on the wall, and understandably can’t continue to hold talent for a show that may never come back on the air.

Does that mean that all hope is 100% lost? Not necessarily. The site reports that there are still conversations happening about how to continue to the series, whether that be as a limited series, a full-fledged series, or a movie. No one has given up yet, but a revival would now require Lionsgate to get their cast back on board. The regulars for season 2 included Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen. We’d like to think that they would all return, but negotiations would need to happen.

If we were NBC, we’d personally consider doing the same thing that they did with Timeless, and the same thing they should consider doing with Manifest — giving this show a wrap-up movie in order to tie together some of the obvious loose ends. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist isn’t the sort of show you should just throw away; this received more awards recognition than any other show in the past five years, save for maybe This Is Us. It has a devoted following and in picking it up for a movie, they can show that they cared about this audience. We know that Peacock already passed on doing a full-fledged season 3, but would a movie be an option there? They have put on a Psych movie, and have plans in motion for another one featuring James Roday Rodriguez and Dule Hill.

We can’t say that we’re optimistic about the future of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist at this point — but, if we do have more information to pass along, we will do so here.

Would you be content at least with a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist goodbye movie?

