Nathaniel Arcand leaving FBI: Most Wanted, Clinton Skye character







There have been rumors out there for quite a long time and now it’s official: Nathaniel Arcand is leaving FBI: Most Wanted, and will not be a part of the upcoming third season.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), Arcand confirmed the news with a message saying goodbye to his Clinton Skye character. To a lot of people out there, this news will hardly come as a surprise. Despite being a big part of the first season, the actor only appeared in a handful of season 2 episodes. There was speculation about his departure for a while and now his exit is confirmed. The reasoning behind the exit is currently unclear.

Will FBI: Most Wanted cast a new series regular for season 3? There’s a reasonable chance of this, but we also don’t think it is something they will be rushing to do since they found a rhythm without Nathaniel through most of season 2. Departures within the Dick Wolf universe are reasonably expected — these shows require long hours and after a while, actors find themselves wanting to do other things. Just within the One Chicago world itself we’ve seen a number of notable exits, whether it be Colin Donnell, Sophia Bush, Jon Seda, or recently Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto. Christopher Meloni famously departed Law & Order: SVU, only to recently return in his own series entitled Law & Order: Organized Crime.

FBI: Most Wanted will return to CBS this fall, and it will be a part of an expanded lineup that also includes the flagship show alongside FBI: International, a brand-new series that takes the franchise global.

What do you think about Nathaniel Arcand leaving FBI: Most Wanted?

Are you going to miss Clinton Skye being a part of the show, or have you already gotten used to the show without him? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to make sure you don’t miss other news throughout the hiatus. (Photo: CBS.)

