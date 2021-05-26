FBI: Most Wanted season 2 finale: Is Sarah dead? What about Tali?







Apparently, the FBI: Most Wanted season 2 finale refused to end in a way that made us feel peace — at all. In the closing seconds, we got one of the biggest cliffhangers of the season.

Let’s not beat around the bush and get right to it: Is Sarah Allen dead? What about Tali? It’d be awfully cruel for the CBS series to take two characters out of the equation right at the end, especially when one of them is so young. Yet, this is the sort of show that does love to throw shocking twists at you, and it was clear that Sarah’s ex came in there with violent intentions. All we heard were the gunshots and theoretically, anyone could have been shot as a result of that.

If we had to guess, it would be that the gunshots were Sarah shooting him multiple times and that’s that. Otherwise, it will be a devastating start to the season. The premiere could be spent watching Jess and the team doing what they can to sift through some of the aftermath of this.

Even if Sarah survives, what will this ending mean for her and Jess’ future? That is yet another thing you’re left to wonder about. While there is one major cliffhanger at the center of this episode, you could argue that there are a few mini-cliffhangers sprinkled in here as well. Jen Landon is also pretty in-demand as a performer — in addition to this show, she’s also got a major part over on Yellowstone. If you want to make the case that she’s dead, the actress’ schedule could be a justification.

One final thought: Why did the cliffhanger have to happen at such a pristine setting? Is that wrecked forever now?

What did you think about the FBI: Most Wanted season 2 finale?

Do you think that Sarah or Tali could be dead? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, rmeember to stick around to get some other assorted updates. (Photo: CBS.)

