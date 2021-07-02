The Flash season 7 finale spoilers: Will Iris be a speedster again?







Today The CW revealed some of the first details for the upcoming The Flash season 7 finale, and it looks already like we’re getting a Speedster showdown like no other! We knew that Godspeed was going to be a big part of the final episode of the summer, and it looks as though our title character is going to get help from all sorts of places to take him down. Sure, that includes his kids from the future in XS and Impulse, but also includes his wife Iris!

We’ve seen Candice Patton’s character have super-speed before back in the episode “Run, Iris, Run,” so how she gets the powers back in the finale is TBD. Yet, we’re excited for it! This finale is going to be a true speedster family affair, and it should also set the stage for the upcoming eighth season. (Patton recently signed on for another season, while Grant Gustin got on board season 8 some time ago.)

For a few more details now on what’s to come, check out the full The Flash season 7 finale synopsis:

SEASON FINALE – The Flash (Grant Gustin) enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future – Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) – to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary: the villainous Godspeed (guest star Karan Oberoi). Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kelly Wheeler (#718). Original airdate 7/20/2021

This episode is entitled “Heart of the Matter, Part 2,” which serves as a rather-important reminder that nothing in the penultimate episode is going to be resolved. We still lament somewhat that the Godspeed War storyline is as short as it is, but we’re saying that under the assumption that it will be wrapped up this season. Who knows if that is actually the case?

For those who haven’t heard, Carlos Valdes will be back as Cisco for the end of the season. Prepare yourself accordingly!

