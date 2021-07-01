The Flash season 8: Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton Danielle Panabaker returning







The Flash season 8 is premiering on The CW this fall, and we now know for sure there will be some cast stability.

As first reported by Deadline, longtime series regulars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker are all going to be returning on the heels of some brand-new deals that the three signed. They join Grant Gustin, who had already signed a contract through the end of next season. Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes departed as regulars earlier on this season, so much of the larger cast shake-up has already taken place.

So will season 8 of The Flash be the last one? There hasn’t been anything confirmed as of yet, but this is when another superhero show in Arrow came to a close. While it remains one of The CW’s more-popular shows, we also can’t ignore the fact that that ratings are down a good 50% in the 18-49 demographic versus season 6. Are there external factors here like the series airing into the summer? Sure, but we think the drops could be a cause still for concern.

There are still a handful of episodes to air for The Flash season 7. After that, we’ll see it go on hiatus until we get around to later this fall. Our hope is that before this season ends we’ll at least get a greater sense of what’s going on with Godspeed! We’re still pleading internally for an appearance of Red Death, a comic-book character who was referenced in an Easter egg in the past.

For those who were not aware, you’ll at least have a chance to see one former regular back before this season wraps: Valdes is going to be returning as Cisco Ramon! He could prove useful in the final showdown.

