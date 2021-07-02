Making It season 3 episode 3 spoilers: The biggest craft ever?







After tonight’s new episode of Making It season 3, it’s fair to be a little sad. After all, we saw our first real elimination of the season! While Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler may object to the idea of someone having to leave, it’s a way of the world in this competition and things are only going to get more challenging from here.

After all, we are gearing up for the biggest challenge ever on the show! For a few more details all about that, all you have to do is view the synopsis below:

07/08/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Nick and Amy task the Makers with the Mega Craft, the biggest challenge ever. They will convert a regular closet into a completely new room, dedicated to a loved one. TV-PG

There’s a lot to be excited about within this episode, largely because it is a test of both your creativity and understanding of space. With a limited amount of room to work with, how do you make things stand out? There’s then also that emotional component to it since you’re telling a story dedicated to someone you care about. Their voice needs to ring through every part of your creation.

We’re thrilled that Making It is on this summer — doesn’t it feel like the perfect time to have it? There’s so much fun here from start to finish, and it makes you want to go out and create some things yourself! Also, there is just something nice about a show that isn’t mean-spirited at all and you’re trying to celebrate each other as opposed to tearing one another to the ground. (Also, we like that the eliminated contestants still find a way to show up at the end — it’s not like they are forced to walk away in shame!)

