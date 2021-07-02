The Blacklist season 9: What we want in first promo







In the event that you weren’t aware already, you are going to be waiting for a really long time in order to see The Blacklist season 9 on NBC. How long are we talking? Just think in terms of the fall.

Because of how long the wait will be, there is going to be no real hurry to release a promo or anything else. It’s hard for anyone to even think about a promo right now given that filming has not even begun!

For the sake of this article, the one thing that we’d like to focus on is rather simple: What sort of fun stuff NBC could show off in a promo for what lies ahead. After such a controversial finale, we do think it would benefit from a very specific campaign to get people excited again.

Reddington’s reaction – How is he doing after the death of Liz Keen? We need to see that — too often the show has glossed over important characters kicking the bucket. Just look at Anne and Jennifer from this past season alone! We need to feel his grief — it can be similar to “Cape May,” but also feel different.

The Task Force’s new purpose – With Liz seemingly gone, do they continue? What does Panabaker opt to do with them? Just give us a glimpse into what their new role could be.

Who is the enemy now? – With Neville Townsend gone, where does Reddington put his energy? Because there was no real setup for a season 9 premise in the finale, it will be the responsibility of the writers/the promo department to make it so over the next few months.

Hopefully, we’ll see such a promo at some point in September — but a lot of it could depend on when the show actually premieres.

What are you hoping to see the most on The Blacklist season 9, or at least in a promo?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do that, stick around — there are some other updates coming throughout the hiatus. (Photo: NBC.)

