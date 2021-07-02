The Blacklist season 9: What we want in first promo

The Blacklist logoIn the event that you weren’t aware already, you are going to be waiting for a really long time in order to see The Blacklist season 9 on NBC. How long are we talking? Just think in terms of the fall.

Because of how long the wait will be, there is going to be no real hurry to release a promo or anything else. It’s hard for anyone to even think about a promo right now given that filming has not even begun!

Have you watched our full review for The Blacklist season 8 finale yet? If not, be sure to check that out below! We will have more discussions over the rest of the summer, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and ensure you don’t miss out.

For the sake of this article, the one thing that we’d like to focus on is rather simple: What sort of fun stuff NBC could show off in a promo for what lies ahead. After such a controversial finale, we do think it would benefit from a very specific campaign to get people excited again.

Reddington’s reaction – How is he doing after the death of Liz Keen? We need to see that — too often the show has glossed over important characters kicking the bucket. Just look at Anne and Jennifer from this past season alone! We need to feel his grief — it can be similar to “Cape May,” but also feel different.

The Task Force’s new purpose – With Liz seemingly gone, do they continue? What does Panabaker opt to do with them? Just give us a glimpse into what their new role could be.

Who is the enemy now? – With Neville Townsend gone, where does Reddington put his energy? Because there was no real setup for a season 9 premise in the finale, it will be the responsibility of the writers/the promo department to make it so over the next few months.

Hopefully, we’ll see such a promo at some point in September — but a lot of it could depend on when the show actually premieres.

Related Check out some more discussion all about The Blacklist and the future

What are you hoping to see the most on The Blacklist season 9, or at least in a promo?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do that, stick around — there are some other updates coming throughout the hiatus. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!