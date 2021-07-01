Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 20: JWoww, Angelina’s confrontation







We’re sure that this is going to sound familiar, but on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 20 next week, Angelina and Jenni will have some conflict. Hey, at least it’s not the same conflict that we’ve seen in the past … right?

This time around, the focus for these two is going to be on the video situation that has unfolded over the past couple of weeks — they’ve moved on past the wedding toasts, and they now have to dive into everything that went down at Old Bridge. We’re not sure there’s ever going to be a stretch of more than ten episodes where there’s peace between the two, but we’re also not 100% sure that the producers would even want that. There are so many stable relationships with a lot of people in the cast at this point; there really aren’t too many causes for arguments.

Below, you can see the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 20 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

Vinny suffers an unspeakable loss; Angelina confronts Jenni about the videos; and the roommates try their hand at winter sports.

As you can see just from reading that alone, this episode will look to combine some really serious situations and also some trademark wackiness over the course of an hour. If there is no real drama, why not entertain audiences by turning the cast into fish out of water? Winter sports are not the sort of thing that people pick up easily, and we can already sense a few wipeouts coming at just about every moment.

