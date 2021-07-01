Top Chef season 19: Is it renewed, canceled at Bravo? The latest







Following tonight’s epic finale, can you expect a Top Chef season 19 at Bravo? Could this actually be the end of the culinary competition?

If you go into this article wondering about some of these things, we more than understand. After all, we’re talking here about an extremely popular show and that’s why it is a bona-fide slam dunk that it comes back for more. Top Chef is a phenomenon that has spawned multiple spin-offs, a Last Chance Kitchen web series, product lines, and more. It also is a particularly upscale show that caters to ad-friendly demographics. There’s no reason to think that the network will pull the plug on it now.

Of course, we do still think there are challenges with doing another season — namely, continuing to find great locations! You could certainly reuse a place that you’ve taken advantage of before, but a part of what makes the show fun is exploring a totally new food scene. The show may have to get a little more creatively — in an odd way, it’s when Survivor started having to shift their seasons around so that they were no longer focused on just location.

If we had to guess, our assumption is that a Top Chef season 19 will premiere at some point next year and following that, we’re curious already to see what Bravo will do when it comes to a season 20. Is that going to be a huge All-Star season, or one where they explicitly try to bring back as many champions as possible? They could go another route and just make it another great season — sometimes, shows don’t need to ratchet up the stakes and just focus on a lot of what makes them great in the first place.

