Is Walker new tonight on The CW? New episode 16 spoilers







Is Walker new tonight on The CW? If you come into this article wondering about that, we’re happy to help by answering that, sharing some scoop, and looking towards the overall future of this season.

Let’s start things off here with this: Unfortunately, you will be waiting for at least a little while to see what’s coming up next on Walker. There is no new episode tonight, and it doesn’t appear as though there will be one airing next week, either. The plan is for the series to return when we get around to Thursday, July 15 with a story that is going to challenge both Walker and Micki in different ways. There could be some dirty cops at the center of the story, and how you challenge police offers doing bad things is often no easy task. (This could also be to some extent Walker as a show trying to be topical.)

To get a few more details for what lies ahead overall, we suggest that you check out the full Walker episode 16 synopsis below:

CAPTAIN JAMES TAKES ON A CROOKED COP – Captain James (Coby Bell) leads Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and the team into a drug bust with a dirty cop, Officer Campbell (guest star Jesse Bush) at the center. However, after Campbell is inexplicably set free, the cop targets the Captain’s son, DJ (guest star Joshua Brockington), in retaliation. Walker (Jared Padalecki) gives Trey (Jeff Pierre) advice on his future. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#116). Original airdate 7/15/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

As for how the remainder of the season is going to go, we know that there’s still a handful of episodes left, with the finale currently set for August 12. After that, we’ll have a two and a half month break before the show does return on Thursday, October 28. All things considered, though, that’s not all that much of a hiatus! We’ve certainly seen worse out there…

