The Walking Dead season 11 teaser shows off comic character Mercer







AMC has unveiled a new trailer for The Walking Dead season 11, and it may be one of the most stylish they’ve put out yet. It’s also pretty impactful given that we’re gearing up for the end of the show. The first part of the final season premieres on Sunday, August 22, and the Commonwealth story is sneaking up on us pretty fast!

The new teaser below offers up a first look at Michael James Shaw as comic character Mercer, a leading officer of the Commonwealth’s soldiers. His uniform is red, a sharp contrast to a lot of the folks in white we’ve already seen on the show. For those unfamiliar, the Commonwealth is one of the most advanced societies that we’ve seen in the Walking Dead world — there’s so much more to be explored here beyond what we’ll probably see in a single season. Yet, it may do the series some good to know that there’s an end coming — even if in some ways, there isn’t given that we know there’s a spin-off ahead with Daryl and Carol.

One of the biggest preliminary takeaways from the teaser is that Lauren Cohan is going to be way more involved as Maggie. She turned up at the end of season 10 and in the bonus episodes, but she’s poised now to be a full-fledged regular. The scale for the final season will also be larger and more expansive than these bonus episodes, which were filmed under heavy pandemic restrictions and felt almost more like recent episodes of Fear the Walking Dead with their intimacy.

We’d expect more of a formal teaser for The Walking Dead season 11 at some point later this year — none of this feels like actual footage and instead, a way to get you psyched-up.

