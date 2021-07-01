Big Brother 23 cast reveal: Meet the 16 new houseguests taking part!







This morning CBS unveiled the full cast for Big Brother 23 and with sixteen new players entering the house, why wouldn’t you be optimistic?

The first thing that we like about this group right away is pretty simple: The diversity. CBS promised a more inclusive cast and on that front, they delivered. Not only do you have players from different cultural backgrounds, but also a wide array of professions. You’ve got a farmer, an attorney, a model, a graduate student, and many others all entering the game trying to win the grand prize.

In addition to the breakdown of the players above, here are the official details on so many of them courtesy of CBS. We’ll include some preliminary thoughts about some of them along the way.

Alyssa Lopez

Age: 24 (will turn 25 on 7/17/21)

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Swimwear Designer

She has at least some game knowledge, but will she be cutthroat enough? We worry that promoting her swimwear is as much her goal as anything.

Azah Awasum

Age: 30

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current City: Baltimore, Md.

Occupation: Director of Sales Operations

Azah is a longtime fan — that’s encouraging! Also, you gotta know how to make good speeches in sales…

Brent Champagne

Age: 28

Hometown: Cranston, R.I.

Current City: Cranston, R.I.

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Hey, flight attendants need a good social game in order to survive sometimes!

Britini D’Angelo

Age: 24

Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher

Britini already has a big audience on TikTok, so we think she’ll be there to provide some entertainment.

Christie Valdiserri

Age: 27

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: North Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Professional Dancer

Here’s another person with a claim to fame — Christie has already modeled for Sports Illustrated.

Christian Birkenberger

Age: 23

Current City: Harwinton, Conn.

Occupation: General Contractor Assistant

He calls himself a “joy” — we don’t know what else can be said here.

Derek Frazier

Age: 29

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Safety Officer

Fun fact: Derek is the legendary Joe Frazier’s son!

Derek Xiao

Age: 24

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Start-Up Founder

Like with Alyssa, Derek may be here in part to promote his business … but who knows? He could be force to be reckoned with!

Brandon “Frenchie” French

Age: 34

Hometown: Camden, Tenn.

Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.

Occupation: Farmer

Brandon’s gone through a lot of tragedy in his life; we want to root for him and hope that he can be more than the farmer archetype.

Hannah Chaddha

Age: 21

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Graduate Student

Hannah graduated from university at 19 — 19! Clearly, she’s incredibly intelligent and that could make her a target if people know.

Kyland Young

Age: 29 (will turn 30 on 7/13/21)

Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Account Executive

Kyland seems like he’ll be fun — he’s a huge superhero fan and movie buff, so he could be bringing at least some nerdiness to the game.

Sarah Steagall

Age: 27 (will turn 28 on 8/9/21)

Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC

Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.

Occupation: Forensic Scientist

We’re here just for the job description alone — this is rare for the game!

Tiffany Mitchell

Age: 40 (will turn 41 on 8/5/21)

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Current City: Detroit, Mich.

Occupation: Phlebotomist

Tiffany is the oldest houseguest this season — and she’s only 40. Why can’t we have more older people in the house?

Travis Long

Age: 22

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Current City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Tech Sales Consultant

He’ll need to work hard to convince us he’s more than the prototypical surfer guy.

Whitney Williams

Age: 30

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Current City: Portland, Ore.

Occupation; Make-Up Artist

Whitney’s not doing much to stand out from the pack as of yet — hopefully, that will change.

Xavier Prather

Age: 27

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.

Occupation: Attorney

He’s a fan of the show, he’s clearly smart, and he’s one of our early picks for players to watch out for. Everyone else should get ready!

What do you think about the Big Brother 23 cast early on?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

