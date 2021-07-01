Kung Fu episode 11 spoilers: The big trip to Vegas







Interested in grabbing a few more details about Kung Fu episode 11? This installment is airing on The CW next week and to the surprise of no one, there’s a lot to be excited about! Just think in terms of a race against time, a trip to Las Vegas, and a K-pop star suddenly finding themselves involved. There’s mystery and drama and a little bit of action all thrown in here — what’s not to like? This episode could be a perfect microcosm of everything that you’ve seen throughout.

Now if you want a few more bits and pieces of information, we suggest that you take a look at the Kung Fu episode 11 synopsis that we have for you below:

NICKY AND HENRY HEAD TO VEGAS – Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a lead that brings them to a K-pop concert in Las Vegas… and on a collision course with Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin). Elsewhere, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) make a major decision about the restaurant. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida and Vanessa Kai also star. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Michael Deigh & Richard Lowe (#111). Original airdate 7/7/2021. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One thing that is nice to report before going into episode 11 is that the interest in the show is still as strong as ever. The show didn’t lose any viewership due to a recent hiatus and that is at least enough to have us encouraged about the long-term future. It has been renewed already for a season 2!

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Kung Fu

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kung Fu episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







